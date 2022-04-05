Hockey The experienced Otto Paajanen helped HIFK towards the expected seventh semi-final

The first installment was for the Stadists, but the game rippled.

Helsinki IFK’s biggest stars took responsibility when the team stretched to the seventh game of the hockey league semi-finals against the Turku Football Club.

IFK won 3–2 when Otto Paajanen, Eetu Koivistoinen and defender Yohann Auvitu scored a man.

Paajanen took IFK’s 1–0 lead from the counterattack when Roni Hirvonen served a good pass. Before the winning goal, Paajanen terrified the start of the attacking head, after which Auvitu bent his racket towards the TPS goal.

“Tough, good game when it was needed most. There will be a great seventh game tomorrow [keskiviikkona]”Paajanen said.

Paajanen knows how to play in the big matches when he led HPK’s Finnish champion, captain of the club in the spring of 2019. After that season, HIFK captured Paajanen, but only for a year, when the trip continued to Sweden.

Although IFK won and the season continues in Turku on Wednesday, Paajanen knows what needs to be improved.

“I still couldn’t get an intact 60 minutes today. The second round was bad and the opponent came to the levels. ”

Paajanen really added that the opponent is good and sometimes there are weak moments because of it.

HIFK got its head coach Ville Peltonen back behind the bench. The relief seems to be greater for Peltonen in the end than for anyone else. Watching the matches from a distance took a hard time, and the remote coaching didn’t get much praise either.

“Yes, it’s hard,” Peltonen said of watching from the sidelines, adding that it warms the mind about everything that has happened here.

“It’s great to be back. Great audience and good mood, ”Peltonen praised Nordis’ atmosphere, which helped the home team.

HIFK took the 2–0 lead with goals from Paajanen and Eetu Koivistoinen in the first set. At the time, it seemed momentarily that a team from a different series would have faced it. Worse could not have gone astray.

TPS was so strong in the second round that IFK’s players didn’t even want to get a substitute.

TPS: n Mikael Wipe nailed a shot at the beginning of the second installment by Niilo Halonen would have liked to oppose. Topias Haapanen hit the match in the last minute of the match with his goal.

“In another, moderation betrayed at times and wasn’t high quality. The third installment was a tough fight, ”Peltonen said.

“A great fight and a story that will continue tomorrow.”

Peltonen praised Paajanen’s strong performance when an experienced player hit the table best.

“Very good performance, but it is needed by everyone. You have to make an impact every change. ”

TPS and HIFK will meet in Turku on Wednesday in the seventh game at 6.30 pm. The other two stand-alone games are Ilves – Kärpät and Jukurit-KooKoo. Cmore shows the games live.