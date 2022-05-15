Hockey The Deputy Captain of the Lynx took pleasure in the World Cup – felt in the shirt of his former playmate in the dance camera

Santeri Virtanen was watching the match between the Czech Republic and Britain.

Hockey Vice Captain of Tampere’s Ilves playing in the league Santeri Virtanen watches the World Cup like an avid bench athlete from the auditorium side. On Saturday, Virtanen was picked up on a Nokia Arena dance camera during a match between the Czech Republic and Britain.

23-year-old Virtanen showed the audience a model of participation with a mask on his face and a Czech goal guard Lukáš Dostálin wearing a jersey.

“Santeri Virtanen is feeling the best that Sunday morning has to offer,” Ilves wrote to a video they shared on Sunday on their Twitter account.

The video was shot in the middle of the third set of Saturday’s match, with the Czech Republic leading the match by a score of 5-0. The fight finally ended Kari Jalosen to a 5-1 win over the defenders.

In the Anaheim Ducks organization, Dostál, who is currently hockey, fought 17 reels against Britain, so the rejection percentage for the World Cup opening was recorded at 94.44.

Virtanen played only 22 regular season matches at 4 + 7 = 11 in the season that ended with Ilves’ bronze party. He and Dostál were in Ilves at the same time for the period 2020–2021.

