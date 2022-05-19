Friday, May 20, 2022
Hockey The Czech top strength immediately scored and restored Kari Jalonen’s defenses to the winning streak

May 19, 2022
The Czech Republic knocked down Latvia 5-1.

Kari Jalosen coached by the Czech Republic returned to victory in the World Hockey Championships in Tampere. The Czech Republic won the Latvian goal 5-1 in Thursday night and took its second win of the tournament after two consecutive losses.

Top confirmation from the NHL David Pastrňák primed in the opening batch Roman Červenkan 2-0 goals and scored 5–0s one minute before the first break. In addition to Pastrňák and Červenka Hynek Zohorna and Tomáš Hertl marked powers 1 + 1. David Krejčí grabbed two entry points.

Latvian Arthur Kulda pilasi Karel Vejmelkan (16 fights) at the beginning of the third round of the playoffs, but Latvia did not make a good effort. Sweden leads the B-block with Finland and the United States on its heels. The Czech Republic is in fourth place in the playoffs, but each of the eight teams in the block still has three matches left.

