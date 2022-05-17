Hockey The Czech Republic, led by Kari Jalonen, is headwind on the World Cup ice

Czech JYP defender Scotka: “It’s hard to win with one goal scored.”

Rocks Jalosen The head coach of the Czech national hockey team had to bitterly notice in the World Cup on Tuesday that there are no easy games in the championships.

The traditional success of the sport was humbled in Tampere when Austria struggled for a 2–1 victory in the Group B match after the winning goal race.

Czech lead Rapperswil’s experienced striker to lead 1-0 in the opening round Roman Cervenka. Also a striker from the Swiss Davos Matej Stransky hit the puck into the net, but the hit was not accepted due to harassment by the Austrian goalkeeper.

Austria waited for his goal for the last minute of the third set. Goalkeeper skating in the exchange box Bernhard Starkbaum had made room on the ice for the sixth field player when the Austrian-Canadian striker Brian Lebler leveled to 1-1 38 seconds before the end of regular time.

Austria culminated in a surprising match in the winning goal race following an undefeated extra time. The only striker to hit it between the posts Peter Schneiderso Austria managed to win a 2-1 win.

Austria made it to the A-Series from the reserve when Russia and Belarus were excluded from the World Cup due to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine at the end of February. Already in its previous match against the United States, Austria scored a series point with a 2–3 extra time loss.

“Difficult say what went wrong. We had finishers that should have been put in. It’s hard to win with one goal scored, ”a Czech defender who played in JYP in the league league Jan Scotka said the International Hockey Federation IIHF website.

The Czech Republic won the first round in the World Cup opening for Britain but lost to Sweden. Jalonen and the World Cup team are trying to return the Czech Republic to medals for a long time in the championships. The Czech Republic last won bronze in the 2012 World Cup between Finland and Sweden.

The Czech Republic will receive the confirmation it needs on Wednesday when the striker of the Boston Bruins, who ended their NHL season in the playoffs for Carolina, David Pastrnak arrives in Tampere. Pastrnak will strengthen the Czech Republic in Thursday’s match against Latvia.

