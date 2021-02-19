Hockey The curse of more than five years broke when HIFK finally defeated the Pelicans in the guests

HIFK had time to lose eight consecutive regular season games they played in Lahti before their crushing victory on Friday.

Pelicans – HIFK 0–4

HIFK broke his Lahti curse handsomely in the Ice Hockey League on Friday when the Pelicans fell 4-0.

IFK had won its previous regular season match in Lahti more than five years ago, at the beginning of February 2016. After that, the team lost eight regular consecutive games as a Pelicans guest.

IFK, who was delighted three times with superiority, took the lead after just over seven minutes of play when Jere Sallinen continued Henrik Borgström shot to the finish line Jasper Patrikaisen combating loose disc.

Sallinen captured the second power point of the evening at the start of the second set by playing Juha Jääskän beak with Patrikainen.

In addition to a 0-2 hit, Jääskä also scored IFK’s fourth goal Ville Leskinen in line fabric with superiority. On Friday, Widow introduced all three IFK superiority goals.

IFK’s third goal was the only even-cut hit in the match. Rasmus Heljanko cut in from the right wing and scored with Pelicans Elis Heden through.

IFK will be contracting four games for five days this week. The team will play their last match of the week on Saturday in Jyväskylä as a guest of Jyp.

The news is updated.