Hockey The Court of Appeal did not grant a divorce to Mikko Koivu

The Turku Court of Appeal ruled that it did not have jurisdiction in the Koivu separation case.

Turku the court of appeal ruled on Tuesday that it could not grant a former NHL hockey player To Mikko Koivu divorce from his wife Helena Koivusta. The Court of Appeals held that it did not have jurisdiction over a couple who had lived in the United States for a long time.

Mikko Koivu had demanded that the matter be returned to the district court or that the divorce be granted in accordance with the application. He had appealed the district court’s earlier decision, but the Court of Appeal took the same position as the lower court in the case where permanent residence was the decisive factor.

“The Koivu family’s residence in Finland for part of the year, human and family relations and Mikko Koivu’s intention to move to Finland show in themselves ties to Finland, but they are not enough to show that Mikko Koivu’s residence has remained in Finland or moved back to Finland at some point,” the Court of Appeal said.

A divorce is pending in the United States. The Court of Appeal noted that the decision of the US court is recognized in Finland without further confirmation.

Birches married in 2014. A divorce case has been pending since February 2020. First, Mikko Koivu filed for divorce in Finland. Shortly afterwards, Helena Koivu filed for divorce in the United States.

The judgment of the Turku Court of Appeal on Tuesday is not final, as the parties can apply for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.