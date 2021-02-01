Hockey The Columbus goalkeeper presented two almost identical adventures – resulting in two goals and a loss

Joonas Korpisalo had a flute, and Elvis Merzlikins was not the best in the evening.

Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo has played a strong early season, and his position on the team was further consolidated on Sunday’s round, even though the man didn’t even play.

Skated between posts Elvis Merzlikins namely, it was so uncertain against Chicago that Korpisalo hardly had to wait long for the next turn.

Match was in a situation of 1–1 after two batches, and a Latvian guard stepped into the spotlight in the third. First, he fiddled with the puck behind the goal straight to Chicago Pius Suterin on the shoulder and this shot from the corner of the disc through Merzlikins into the net. The game had been played 7.41.

Six minutes later, Merzlikins was behind his goal again and lost the puck Philipp Kuraševille. This found Patrick Kanen, who put the puck in the half-empty goal when the compelling Merzlikins didn’t have time to fight.

The match ended in a Chicago victory with a score of 3-1.

Merzlikins blocked a total of 33 shots. With Chicago paint Kevin Lankinen in turn, rejected 32 times.

Columbus Patrik Laine has not yet played his opening match in his new club.