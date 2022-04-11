Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey The Chief Judge inadvertently helped Tappara – “You may be standing in the wrong place at the wrong time”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tappara defeated KooKoo on his home ice and took the lead in the semi-finals. The scorer was Kyle Platzer.

Tampere

Chief Judge Sakari Suominen inadvertently played a major role in Tappara’s 2-1 lead in the third hockey league match against KooKoo.

Suominen did not have time to dodge the KooKoo package Peetro Seppälä a pass sent behind his own goal, and not Veli-Matti Savinainen mistaken for a suddenly opened finish.

The hosts eventually knocked out KooKoo with 4-2 goals, kept their home lead and moved into the 2-1 lead in the match series.

“The judge was standing in the wrong place at the wrong time, and now it happened,” said Seppälä of Tappara’s lead goal.

In abundance with his contracts, Seppälä’s responsibility in the defense of the people of Kouvola increased even more as a star defender Petteri Nikkilän the season ended on Saturday with an injury.

“Nikkilä was our number one package, so of course his absence is a big deal. But the game load doesn’t feel anywhere anywhere, the situation is quite good at the moment, said Seppälä, who watched the ice age on Monday at 23.05. ”

See also  Italian designer Nino Cerruti dies at 91

KooKoon head coach Olli Salo changed the goalkeeper on Monday, as he stared down the guard Nick Malik was allowed to make room for 28 Tappara itch fighters To Oskari Setänen.

“We have two good millers, it’s almost the same one there,” Seppälä said.

The news is complete.

#Hockey #Chief #Judge #inadvertently #helped #Tappara #standing #wrong #place #wrong #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Presidential election: France is not lost yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.