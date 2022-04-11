Hockey The Chief Judge inadvertently helped Tappara – “You may be standing in the wrong place at the wrong time”

Tappara defeated KooKoo on his home ice and took the lead in the semi-finals. The scorer was Kyle Platzer.

Tampere

Chief Judge Sakari Suominen inadvertently played a major role in Tappara’s 2-1 lead in the third hockey league match against KooKoo.

Suominen did not have time to dodge the KooKoo package Peetro Seppälä a pass sent behind his own goal, and not Veli-Matti Savinainen mistaken for a suddenly opened finish.

The hosts eventually knocked out KooKoo with 4-2 goals, kept their home lead and moved into the 2-1 lead in the match series.

“The judge was standing in the wrong place at the wrong time, and now it happened,” said Seppälä of Tappara’s lead goal.

In abundance with his contracts, Seppälä’s responsibility in the defense of the people of Kouvola increased even more as a star defender Petteri Nikkilän the season ended on Saturday with an injury.

“Nikkilä was our number one package, so of course his absence is a big deal. But the game load doesn’t feel anywhere anywhere, the situation is quite good at the moment, said Seppälä, who watched the ice age on Monday at 23.05. ”

KooKoon head coach Olli Salo changed the goalkeeper on Monday, as he stared down the guard Nick Malik was allowed to make room for 28 Tappara itch fighters To Oskari Setänen.

“We have two good millers, it’s almost the same one there,” Seppälä said.

The news is complete.