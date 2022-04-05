Hockey The CEO of the league opened the background for the transfer of the Kärpät – Ilves match – the sponsor joked about his ad in Some

Riku Kallioniemi’s view was published on the League’s website on Tuesday.

Hockey CEO of SM-League Oy Riku Kallioniemi opened the grounds for the suspension and resumption of the Kärppi and Ilves match on Monday in the League website.

According to Kallioniemi, it would have been possible to try to continue the match, which was significantly delayed, after a long ice-making break, but this would not have made sense during the same evening.

“When it became clear that the match could not be resumed within a reasonable time, we decided to suspend the match and resume it on Tuesday due to the situation at the time of the interruption,” says Kallioniemi.

Tuesday was originally scheduled for a possible seventh semifinal in Tampere. If the Flies win on Tuesday, the seventh semifinal will be played on Wednesday.

Ilves wins the match series 3–2. The flies, in turn, lead the match that started on Monday 1-0 Saku Mäenalasen by hitting. The match will continue at Raksila Ice Rink at 6.30 pm from that situation during game time on December 10th.

Raksilan the problem point of the ice can be found at the end of the trough at the Wilhelm sausage ad. When I was betrayed, the ad came up.

Atria Food Group joked on their Twitter ad on Tuesday on their Twitter account.

“Atria Wilhelm is too hot for the league ice, it was seen yesterday at the Oulu Ice Rink. Regrets! In the future, we promise to stay in the games with a cooler grip, ”Atria wrote and wished both teams good luck in Tuesday night’s fight.