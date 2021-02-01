Hockey The canceled World Championships in hockey in Switzerland produced an almost all-time record

The insurance brought in more than EUR 12 million in compensation.

Switzerland has made a plush account at the unorganized World Hockey Championships, Swiss magazines say Le Matin Dimanche and 24 heures.

The Games were scheduled to take place last spring in Zurich and Lausanne, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Games were completely missed.

However, the race organizers had taken out the cancellation insurance required by the International Hockey Federation IIHF. The insurance cost 350,000 francs, or almost 324,000 euros.

Swiss newspapers according to the insurance, the Games generated an insurance of CHF 13.4 million, or about EUR 12.4 million. The result is the second best ever. The 2003 Finnish Games generated EUR 12.5 million.

The amount of compensation was Swiss disc columnist Klaus Zuggin calculated on the basis that all matches would have been sold out.

The pot is split equally between the Swiss Hockey Federation and the marketing company In Front.

When Switzerland last hosted the World Cup in 2009, the return was 3.1 million francs, or about 2.9 million euros.

Le Matin was the first in Finland to report on the news Evening News.