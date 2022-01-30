Monday, January 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey The Canadian head coach changed just ten days before the opening of the Olympics

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Jeremy Colliton, who replaced the injured Claude Julien, has also coached in Sweden during his career.

Canada the men’s hockey team will have to change its head coach on the eve of the Olympics.

Canadian Hockey Association said on Sunday that Claude Julien was injured at a team camp in Switzerland and will be replaced as general manager Jeremy Colliton.

The experienced Julien, 61, slipped on ice according to the Canadian Federation and broke his ribs. Doctors don’t recommend a trip to the Beijing Olympics, and that’s how Colliton, 37, steps into the headscarf from the assistant coach’s seat.

Colliton coached the NHL Chicago Blackhawks for three years, but was fired in November. He also has head coaching experience in the AHL Farm League and Mora IK in Allsvenskan, Sweden (2013–17).

Canada will play in the Olympics in the same starting lineup as the United States, Germany and China. It will play its opening match on February 10 against Germany.

See also  Roberta Metsola president of the EU Parliament, is the youngest woman ever

#Hockey #Canadian #coach #changed #ten #days #opening #Olympics

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Google and Facebook will be required to pay British media for publications

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.