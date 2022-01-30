Hockey The Canadian head coach changed just ten days before the opening of the Olympics

Jeremy Colliton, who replaced the injured Claude Julien, has also coached in Sweden during his career.

Canada the men’s hockey team will have to change its head coach on the eve of the Olympics.

Canadian Hockey Association said on Sunday that Claude Julien was injured at a team camp in Switzerland and will be replaced as general manager Jeremy Colliton.

The experienced Julien, 61, slipped on ice according to the Canadian Federation and broke his ribs. Doctors don’t recommend a trip to the Beijing Olympics, and that’s how Colliton, 37, steps into the headscarf from the assistant coach’s seat.

Colliton coached the NHL Chicago Blackhawks for three years, but was fired in November. He also has head coaching experience in the AHL Farm League and Mora IK in Allsvenskan, Sweden (2013–17).

Canada will play in the Olympics in the same starting lineup as the United States, Germany and China. It will play its opening match on February 10 against Germany.