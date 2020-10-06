Hockey The barren pipe of the grandson of the legendary goalkeeper Vladislav Tretjak ended: the first victory of the KHL match in four years

Maxim Tretjak has played mainly for the KHL reserve team.

Ice Hockey goalkeeper Maxim Tretjak his career has not been as glamorous as his grandfather Vladislav Tretyak. On Monday night, Maxim Tretjak was able to turn his course as he blocked a 4-2 win for Sochi from Dinamo Riga in a KHL league match.

The victory was significant for 23-year-old Tretjak, as it was already time, almost four years, from winning the previous KHL match. At the time, in November 2016, he was guarding Admiral’s goal in a winning match against Metallurgy, he says Champions site.

This season, Tretjak had previously played in one KHL match that ended in a loss.

Last season, Tretjak got to play four matches for Dinamo in Riga. All matches ended in defeat. In December 2019, his contract was terminated and he returned to TsSKA, where playing time did not detach. Tretjak played for the rest of the season on the TsSKA reserve team.

Also in previous seasons, Tretjak has mostly fought on reserve teams. He has made it to individual KHL matches, but the result has been a loss.

Sport-Express according to Tretjak, he is constantly compared to his famous father and “harmless” humor is thrown on the subject in the locker room, but the amount of humor is very abundant, according to Sport-Express.

“But Maxim is quiet, not picking and practicing a lot. He doesn’t pay attention to malicious comments, ignores all the bad tips and just does the work, ”Sport-Express writes.

Maxim Tretyak’s grandfather, 68-year-old Vladislav Tretyak, is currently chairman of the Russian Hockey Federation.

During his playing career, he was winning three Olympic hockey Olympic golds and ten world championships for the Soviet Union. He also fought in 1981 on the Soviet Union’s victorious Canada Cup team.

Throughout his career, Vladislav Tretjak represented TsSKA at the club level.