Harri Pesonen’s Ak Bars Kazan woke up in the KHL group finals at the last minute.

Ak Bars Kazan woke up in the final games of the hockey KHL East block at almost the last minute, defeating Avangard 2-1, who won the first two encounters away on Wednesday.

The winning goal was left Dmitry Voronkov already made 2-0 in the opening round in the 8th minute. Defender of the avant-garde Ville Pokka got an entry point Klim Kostinin strike the second round to a 1-2 reduction.

The avant-garde also plays Oliwer Kaski. The Ak Bars crew can be found Harri Pesonen.

Avangard lost their midfield match when their defender played almost 500 NHL matches Alexei Jemelin got aside and preparing for liver transplant surgery. Jemelin, 34, who won the 2012 World Cup, has been diagnosed with liver failure.

Four wins are needed for the league finals.