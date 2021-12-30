Hockey The autumn season of the Jokers ended in a away victory for Moscow

The winning goal was scored by Teemu Turunen less than four minutes before the end of the match.

Helsinki The Jokers ended the autumn season of the KHL league in Moscow with a victory over the TsSKA. The Jokers took the league points 3–2 (1–1, 1–1, 1–0) on Thursday from a flat match.

The match progressed to a tie in the tie.

Jordan Schroeder scored the opening goal of the match after the middle of the first set and Vladislav Kamenev Three minutes later the leveling of the TsSKA.

In the second installment Iiro Pakarinen took the Jokers to a 2-1 lead, but the home team managed to tie even faster than in the next set.

Joakim Nordström got the puck behind Jokerie goalkeeper Anders Lindback with a penalty shot just 49 seconds after Pakarinen’s goal.

Teemu Turunen finished the final goal of the match less than four minutes before the end of the game. He finished the winning goal David Sklenickan feed by force majeure.