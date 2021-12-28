Hockey The Athletic: Tuukka Rask leaves for the AHL farm series

The Boston Bruins are planning AHL matches for Rask in January.

Size not played in the early part of the season Tuukka Rask, 34, is returning to real operations after her hip surgery.

However, the Finnish goalkeeper will start his season exceptionally in the farm series AHL, editor of The Athletic Fluto Shinzawa says on Twitter.

Raskin is scheduled to fight off the Boston Bruins farm team’s Providence Bruins goal on 9-13. January, when the NHL team is on a three-match away tour. Providence will play two matches during that time.

Rask has not played for the AHL since 2009, when he only made his entry into the Boston NHL.

Since then, he has scored more than 600 matches, winning the Stanley Cup 2011 and NHL Best Goalkeeper Vezina Trophyn 2014.

Rask currently has no contract with Boston, but he has been training with the team. He is expected to be fully fit in three weeks.

Read more: Tuukka Rask trained with Boston, the coach estimates that the Finn will be in shape soon

Boston goalkeepers during the early season have been Jeremy Swayman (91.7%) and Linus Ullmark (92.2%).