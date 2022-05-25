Hockey Teuvo Teräväinen’s goal was a thin consolation for Hurricanes – Rangers equalized

The match ends 2-2.

New York The Rangers grabbed their second consecutive win at their home arena against Carolina Hurricanes in the hockey NHL playoffs. The match ends 4-1.

The Rangers took 2-0 lead in the starting round Frank Vatranon and Adam Foxin with paints. Mika Zibanejad increased the lead to 3-0 in the second installment.

Carolina ‘s only goal was created by Finnish forces when Teuvo Sharp dipped the disc early in the third batch Sebastian Ahon feed past the New York guard Igor Šestjorkinin. The goal was Teräväinen’s third in the playoffs.

However, Rangers made a spectacular save Andrew Coppin stage.

Šestjorkin grabbed the puck 30 times. With Carolina paint Antti Raanta in turn, rejected 24 times.

The Rangers also won the previous team encounter on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, and the match series for the second round of the playoffs is now exactly 2-2. The team that wins the first four matches will advance.

Next time the teams meet in Carolina on Thursday.

The playoffs await the winner of the playoff series against Tampa Bay Lightning. Last season’s champion Tampa took the victory straight out of the Florida Panthers in four games.