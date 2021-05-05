Hockey Teuvo Teräväinen and Sebastian Aho are once again effective in the NHL trough

Carolina Hurricanes took the victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at home.

Chicago had time to praise the lead in the starting round with two goals, but Carolina evened out in the second set. The hurricanes were mainly responsible for the finishing of the final batch with four goals, and the away team sank one goal.

Caroline’s Finnish striker Teuvo Teräväinen took part in the final round of goals and fired the puck into the Chicago net after the game had been played for less than seven and a half minutes. In addition to this, Teräväinen got two entry points for his account.

Carolinan, who helped with the sharp goal Sebastian Aholle also scored two entry points from the match.

During the game, Carolina’s Finnish kit was also on the ice Jani Hakanpää, which, however, did not reach the power points during about 16 and a half minutes on the ice. Sharp and Aho both had a game time of just over 18 minutes.

Hard the Pittsburgh Penguins, who defeated the host team Philadelphia Flyers, also skated to victory. Pittsburgh beat the puck into the Philadelphia net a total of seven times during the game. Philadelphia’s goal balance was down to three instead.

Pittsburgh Finnish striker Kasperi Kapanen knocked on the entry point for his teammates Jason Zuckerin from the finish of the third batch. Kapanen himself shot the puck twice per goal.

The biggest scorer of the game was the Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby, who fired a puck at the back of the opponent’s net twice. Crosby is approaching the limit of 500 NHL goals at a good pace, although he is still running over a dozen more goals from that reading.

Crosby shot Flyers a total of four times during the match.

New The encounter between the York Islanders and the Buffalo Sabers, on the other hand, progressed to overtime in a 3-3 situation. The winner was finally decided in a winning shot race, the only goal of which was sunk by the American striker Buffalo Anders Bjork. The game ended 4-3 for the home team Buffalo.

During the actual game, Bjork managed to score two goals, which was the best single goal balance of the match.

Finns were buzzing with ice in Buffalo shirts. Arttu Ruotsalainen, Henri Jokiharju and Rasmus Ristolainen however, left the field without power points.

Elsewhere, the Boston Bruins lost away to the New Jersey Devils. Devils grabbed the victory by a Czech striker Pavel Zachan with the goal scored in extra time. Finnish striker from New Jersey Janne Kuokkanen played for about 14 minutes, but missed power points.