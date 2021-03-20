Hockey Tetter’s Petteri Wirtanen temporarily suspended

Hockey league the disciplinary delegation has ordered the TPS Petteri Wirtanen temporary suspension for the duration of the disciplinary proceedings.

In Friday’s TPS – Pelicans match, Wirtanen tackled Iikka Kangasniemi and received a 5 + 20 minute penalty for kneeling.

The chief video judge of the league has placed the act in disciplinary proceedings.

Since TPS was already playing against Ace on Saturday, Wirtanen will be temporarily banned from play during the disciplinary proceedings. Wirtanen has played 50 league matches this season and collected 4 + 8 power points.