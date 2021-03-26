Hockey Terveystalo terminated its Tappara agreement due to a breach of interest rate rules

In its release, Terveystalo assesses Tappara’s operations as violating the Communicable Diseases Act.

Terveystalo terminates its cooperation agreement with the Finnish Hockey Championship club Tappara. The reason is a corona rule violation when the club let two corona-infected Team A players into the training hall.

Terveystalo evaluates in its bulletin Tappara’s operations violated the Communicable Diseases Act and stated that it was “in conflict with Terveystalo’s values ​​and goals”.

Terveystalo’s contract was suspended after the current period, but the company now terminated the contract prematurely.

Tappara announced Thursday on their websitethat has given a written warning of the case to the sports director of the club To Jukka Rautakorvi.

Training was held on Monday, March 22 at Hakametsä 3 Hall. Two U20-infected but asymptomatic players practiced in the hall, two of them at their own ends without a coach. Those infected should be isolated.

When the case came to light, the city of Tampere had to close the hall and disinfect it.