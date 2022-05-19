Hockey Teija Paananen sewed huge lion shirts for VR’s stonemasons – climbed to wear them from the morning: “It’s not worth looking down”

Teija Paananen sewed giant lion shirts for the stone Lantern Carriers at Helsinki Railway Station. The big project brought with it great challenges.

Artesan Teija Paananen a special clothing order sprang from the mailbox in the spring.

Instead of the usual XL and XXL sizes, he was asked for four shirts that would be closer to the dimensions of 10XL. Shirts should be more than three meters long and almost two meters wide.

Who the hell would need shirts of that size? There are no such massive men in the world, let alone four.

It was a rapture planned by VR in honor of the World Hockey Championships. The blue and white lion shirts would come to the steep stonemasons of Helsinki railway station.

Paananen55, has worked for the stonemasons accessories before. He has sewn Corona-era face masks on his rocky ends and Owl Scarves for European Championship football last summer.

Now, however, the challenge was far more demanding. The shirts required not only a huge size but also a completely exceptional cut. Even an experienced professional got tough.

“When I graduated as an artisan in the clothing industry, I wouldn’t have imagined that my biggest customers are those Lantern Carriers,” Paananen laughs.

“It simply came to our notice then. And none of the normal zoning laws apply when they have their backs attached to the wall and their hands attached to the sides. ”

“ “I didn’t sleep all the night before because I first sewed until 12 o’clock and then spent a sleepless night wondering if those shirts fit.”

Paananen had to judge the dimensions of the shirts almost entirely on his own, as he only knew in advance the diameter of the lantern in the hands of the statues.

A math head was needed – and lots of photos.

“Yes, that time went by. I’m the crazy woman who went to photograph those men in the mornings. We stood with the dog and raped from different angles. Then I think about the proportions in relation to the size of the lantern. ”

160 cents a wide cloth took four men a total of 30 meters.

In the 30-square-meter sewing shop, the space was probably cramped.

“Yes, I thought it would be nice to make one shirt look full, but here on the table and on the floor they were in the end. The whole room was full of those shirts. ”

Each creation took ten hours of work time. Stress levels were high, as Paananen did not have the opportunity to sew one shirt, fit it to the statue, and then sew the rest of the pieces.

Teija Paananen sewed the stone men’s giant shirts in a space of 30 square meters. Border Collie Snow White has adapted well to her days at the sewing shop.

Renting a platform for the station would not have been successful twice. So he had to get the dimensions to the button on the first attempt.

“It would have been nice to try it in advance. It would have saved nerves just terribly. I didn’t sleep all the night before because I first sewed until 12 and then spent a sleepless night wondering if those shirts fit. ”

“ “It’s not enough to stand on the platform there, but to climb on the railings and dare to lean on those statues.”

H-moment came on the opening day of the World Cup, which happened to be even Friday and the 13th.

At 6 in the morning, Paananen got on the platform himself and started dressing the stonemasons. The platform operator was assisting, but otherwise the artisan was on its own. Not quite a traditional work day.

“The four Lords are so awkward to wear that no one can be sent there. They have their backs to the wall and their hands close to their wrists. It’s a pretty impossible task to dress such men. ”

It took a total of 2.5 hours to get dressed. The driver of the platform was a big help to Paananen.

“For myself, there’s not enough dimension even around the head. Its head circumference is 2.5 meters. ”

The size of a mason is only properly understood when he stands right next to it.

“It’s awfully big. Absolutely impossible. You don’t really realize it when you see from below how huge it is. ”

There are threads in the sewing shop for every departure.

The statues You also have to dare to make a close acquaintance if you want to get dressed. According to Paananen, just standing on the stage alone is not enough, because then there is simply not enough dimension.

“It was pretty extreme. The harness was on. It is not enough to stand there on the platform but to climb the railings and dare to lean on those statues, ”he says.

“It’s not worth looking down. Last summer I was excited about it climbing a lot more and I looked down a few times. Now I kept a close eye on the idea and the idea, so it worked better. ”

Friday’s weather favored climbing. However, during the World Cup, the weather had to change many times, so the shirts themselves had to be made waterproof.

Paananen decided to wear a sportswear fabric that repels water. The material also proved to be favorable when wearing masons.

“The fabric was pretty close to what those real shirts are, but maybe a little more stretchy. It gave me a little mercy, because those men had bigger bells than I had imagined. ”

“ “Last summer, a subscriber said football was so bird’s eye view that it couldn’t be saved. I’m really afraid the same thing is happening to the shirts now. ”

Aamun as people progressed, more and more people began to flow down the street. Paananen and his lion shirts ended up in many photographs.

Artesan can be pleased that the shirts will be immortalized during the tournament, as they will hardly be saved at the end of the tournament. This was the case last year, when Paananen had sewed Huuhkaja scarves on the statues and footballs on his hands.

“Last summer, a subscriber said football was so bird’s eye view that it couldn’t be saved. I’m really afraid the same thing is happening to the shirts now. ”

“The one who removed those balls had to put on gloves and roughly on the face shield.”

