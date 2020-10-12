Hockey Teemu Ramstedt was elected the new chairman of the Hockey Players Association

In addition to Teemu Ramstedt, Topi Jaakola, another vice chairman, was the candidate to succeed Sean Bergenheim as chairman of SJRY.

Finland The Ice Hockey Association has elected its previous vice-chairman as its new chairman Teemu Ramstedtin. Ramstedt follows in the mission Sean Bergenheimia, who resigned in June in the middle of his three-year term.

“SJRY’s role in the development of Finnish hockey and sports is significant. It is a great honor to lead our great community together with our government and operational management. During an exceptionally difficult time, it is important to act as a strong team, ”Ramstedt states in a SJRY press release.

Ramstedt, 32, who represented SaiPaa and Kiekko-Espoo last season, is currently without a player contract. During his career, he has also played in HIFK and Blues, among others.

Ramstedtin the second former vice-president was the candidate in the vote of the chairman of the extraordinary annual meeting Topi Jaakola. Since Bergenheim’s departure, Ramstedt and Jaakola have both taken turns as chairman.

Jaakola will continue on SJRY’s Board of Directors Janne Ritamäki, Lennart Petrellin, Marko Pöyhönen, Jonne Virtasen, Henri Heinon and Max Wärnin ways. Elected as new full members Henrik Forsberg and Frans Tuohimaa.