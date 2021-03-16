Hockey Tass: Russia’s flagship in World Cup hockey has been decided

CAS did not allow Russia to use the Katjuša folk song in international sports arenas.

Russian the motto of the team in the spring men’s World Championships in hockey is the anthem of the International Hockey Federation IIHF, said news agency Tass on Tuesday citing its sources.

Russian teams will be banned from using the country’s flag, anthem and emblems in sporting events until December 2022 due to the country’s punishment for doping violations.

In February, Tass saidthat Russia intends to rely on the Katyusha song, which became popular in the Soviet Union during the Second World War.

On Monday, however, it was reported that the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) did not authorize Russia to use the Katjuša folk song in international sports arenas. CAS rejected Russia’s Katyushu request because the court said all anthems related to Russia are banned.