Hockey Tappara’s winning streak was preceded by a questionable situation – a clear chill did not whistle

Joona Luoto scored the only goal in the fifth final.

Poleaxe won the TPS in the fifth final with goals 1–0 and took the Finnish Hockey Championship 4–1.

The only goal of the match was seen after 35 seconds of play, but the goal was preceded by a clear frost that was not whistled.

Joona Luoto deprived of the disc From Aleksi Anttalainen and passed Andrei Karejevin. However, the referees of the match did not notice that Luoto would hit Anttala in the face with his bat.

Even if Anttalainen was bowed, a cool from a high racket would have been the right solution.

Tappara was clearly better in the match and deserved his victory. There were still no goals seen after the opening minute.