Hockey Tappara’s solvers came to the extremes when Levtchi shot his spring first and Kuusela the winning goal

The final series of the puck spring started as tight as expected and under Tappara’s control.

Tampere

Poleaxe grabbed an important opening win when the hockey final series kicked off. And even with the smallest possible difference when TPS crashed 2-1 in the Nokia Arena.

The scorers were from two extremes. Anton Levtchi made his first playoff goal this spring and Kristian Kuusela has stacked nearly 50 hits during the 14 playoff spring.

Kuuselan, with 39 minutes played, took the lead after 49.46 minutes. According to the spirit of the evening, the paint came with superiority.

Levtchi won the regular season points exchange, but the same fireworks have not yet come in the play offs. In the winter games, Varkaus’ gift to Tappara hit 26 goals and finally hit in the spring.

“A tight game as we knew it, and no one thought it would be easy. Today, special situations rose to a big role, ”Levtchi said.

“It’s always cool to make a paint and I’ve said paints come to those who deserve them. I had places in the previous series as well, but I just couldn’t get in. Now it came through a little bounce and yes I will accept it, ”Levtchi, wearing a gold helmet, glowed.

In the second in installments, Tappara’s diesel machine began to knock steadily. The home team took the lead almost to their liking, scoring a goal, squatting on the pole and showing what machine means.

Russian guard of TPS Andrei Karejev kept the match steady and saved 1-1 in the third set.

Tappara’s mill had room for finishers for one if not another – Levtch as well.

“Through work, those paints will continue to come. They don’t come with luck. I didn’t take any pressure when we won the games well. ”

A lot TPS’s number one chain remained in check. Markus Nurmi weighed the work of the gold helmet flickering, as did Mikael Wipe and centers Juuso Pärssinen.

“Tough game. Maybe it wasn’t our best today and it wasn’t our best game. A steady twist and special situations went to Tappara 2-1 today, ”Pärssinen told HS.

Nothing helped when Tappara didn’t want to get past. The second installment can often be awkward due to the longer exchange distance, but for the Ball Society it was left weak.

There was no big change in the third installment.

TPS took the lead in the first minutes of the match, but then went all the way under the pressure of Tappara.

“Opening paint is always important and it was good that we got it. Today it was not enough. Yes, we should be able to produce more, ”Pärssinen said.

“Yes, our chain had places to put it in, but today was not enough. It was zero and that is a fact. ”

Pärssinen believed that as the final series continued in Turku on Saturday, a bigger number would be seen in the TPS trough. At least the same is promised by Anton Levtchi of Tappara.

“Yes, these tough, great games are going to be. Trying to be even stronger and tougher, ”Levtchi said.

The second game of the final series will be played in Turku on Saturday from 5 pm. Four wins are required for the championship.