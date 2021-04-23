Hockey Tappara survived the League semi-finals

Tappara defeated Kalpa 3-1.

Poleaxe secured a place in the top four semi-finals in the hockey league on Friday. It defeated KalPan 3–2 in the away pitch and won the semi-final with 3–1 match wins.

Tappara was the winning goal Jukka Peltolan a 3–2 hit in the third installment.

Santtu Kinnunen started scoring in Kuopio after 39 seconds, when he took Tappara to the 1–0 lead. KalPan Sami Tavernier cleared the lead after the middle of the opening round with a 1-1 draw.

Lasse Lappalainen took KalPa to the lead at the beginning of the second round. The joy of the lead lasted only 37 seconds when Petteri Puhakka skated to do 2–2.

Tappara won the KalPa regular season in all four encounters. Tappara was fourth in the regular season and KalPa, one of the surprises of the season.

In the spring of 2017, Tappara defeated KalPa in the final series with victories 4–2.