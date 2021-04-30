Hockey Tappara leveled the semi-finals – Charles Bertrand rose to be the chief of the ax breasts

Bertrand, who plays in Tappara for the second time, arrived in Rauma at the age of 18 with a four-year contract.

Lock-Tappara 1-4

Wins exactly 1-1.

Rauma A 18-year-old French striker who arrived just over a decade ago Charles Bertrand excelled on the eve of May Day as the faller of Lock.

Bertrand, representing Tappara in Tampere, scored a 2–1 victory goal on the ax breasts when Tappara equalized the Ice Hockey League semi-finals 1–1 with his 4–1 away victory.

“The fight was quite different from yesterday. We caught my own sense of play, which may have been lacking yesterday, ”Tappara’s coach Jussi Tapola said in an interview with C More, referring to Thursday’s loss.

The superiority goal scored by Bertrand was born in 35.30. It took Tappara to the lead for the first time during the entire semifinals.

Bertrandin the hit was born after a handsome pattern Kristian Tanuksen and Jukka Peltolan preliminary work. Tanus played the puck across to Peltola, who found Bertrand in the middle of Lukko Square.

The Paris-born striker took over the puck on the knuckle side, firing a quick, high-quality shot Lassi Lehtinen guard the Lock target.

Bertrand, 30, arrived in Rauma with a four-year contract for the period 2009–2010. In Tappara, he now plays through his second season.

The lock celebrated only a moment on May Day. Kristián Pospíšil decided to break through in the middle repeatedly, but couldn’t get past the visitors’ defenders Christian Heljangon behind the back after just over four minutes of play.

“The lock had quite a lot of dangerous places, especially in the beginning, but Heljanko fought them well and we got to the game from there,” Tapola praised.

Poleaxe leveled just ten seconds later as a result of poor lock breakage Lassi Old House by hitting.

Santtu Kinnunen and Jukka Peltola beautified the final scores in the last minute with empty goals.

Tapola told C Morella that Tappara filed his game with small changes to make the tip more active and make Luko’s game construction more difficult.

“The rest were things on the mental side – what that preparation consists of, and what these playoff games are. This is quite different when here you have to fight, fight and take and give blows every shift. Nothing comes for free or easy. ”

Lock triple chain pier Pavol Skalický had to miss the match already in the opening round Patrik Virran after tackling.

The semi-finals series will continue on Sunday in Tampere. Three wins are required for the final seat.