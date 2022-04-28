Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Tappara grabbed the championship right away in the opening minute – HS follows the fifth final moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tappara leads the final series with a match win of 3-1.

Tampereen Tappara has another chance to solve the men’s hockey championship when it hosts the Turku Ball Club in the fifth final of the league. HS is watching the match in this story moment by moment.

Tappara won the first three finals, but TPS took a forced win in Turku in the previous match, reading 1-0.

The final series has been really low, and the overall goals for Tappara are 7-4 after four games. TPS have scored one goal in each match, but that is not enough in Tampere today.

#Hockey #Tappara #grabbed #championship #opening #minute #final #moment #moment

See also  Gazprom demanded to revise gas prices for Poland
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

KLM cancels flights after a call to avoid crowds at Schiphol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.