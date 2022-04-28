Hockey Tappara grabbed the championship right away in the opening minute – HS follows the fifth final moment by moment

Tappara leads the final series with a match win of 3-1.

Tampereen Tappara has another chance to solve the men’s hockey championship when it hosts the Turku Ball Club in the fifth final of the league. HS is watching the match in this story moment by moment.

Tappara won the first three finals, but TPS took a forced win in Turku in the previous match, reading 1-0.

The final series has been really low, and the overall goals for Tappara are 7-4 after four games. TPS have scored one goal in each match, but that is not enough in Tampere today.