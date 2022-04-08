Hockey Tappara and KooKoo load goals alternately, situation after two sets 3–3 – HS follows the semi-final moment by moment

Tappara, who has won the regular season, is in the semi-finals for the ninth time in a row.

Hockey The semi-finals of the league will start on Friday night in Tampere, where Tappara, who won the regular season, will receive KooKoo Kouvola, who has already secured the best league ranking in his club history.

KooKoo’s journey to the semifinals began with a wild card round, the so-called weather players. KooKoo, who finished eighth in the regular season, dropped the ninth-placed Lahti Pelicans, taking the sequel played at the end of the second match.

In the semi-finals, KooKoo dropped the second in the regular season to Mikkeli Jukurit with 4–3 victories.

Tappara advanced to the semifinals by winning the reigning champion Rauma Luko 4–1 in his semi-finals. The semi-finals are already the ninth in a row for the ax breasts.

