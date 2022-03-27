Hockey Tanja Niskanen, who said goodbye to puck trays, experienced almost everything in the sport: “The national team has been a life hole”

There are two Olympic bronzes, four World Championship medals and Finnish Championship gold and silver in the female lion’s credit player’s locker

Kuopio

KalPan and a long-term credit player for Finnish female lions Tanja Niskanen is currently writing the final chapters of his puck. Niskanen, who has been at the forefront of domestic women’s hockey for more than a decade, announced immediately after the Beijing Olympics, that her career will end this spring.

“The time is right now. Beijing was still the last big goal to continue, ”says Niskanen, 29.

Five however, the tire races were anything but a relaxed rally. There was enough media coaching for the head coach during the tournament Pasi Mustonen and the goalkeeper left out of the race Noora Rädy around.

More turbulence was caused by Mustonen’s departure after the first match and ugly losses in the first series.

“Of course we went through these things as a team. Preparations had been made in advance for the media to tear headlines. I feel it strengthened us and got quite a growth story. There was a lot of emotion in it, and there is no other roller coaster tournament around my career. The face mask on the head was also played, ”Niskanen laughs.

Let’s get back to the top. Niskanen, who made an effort in the footsteps of his big brother from Northern Savonia, Juankoski, with a population of less than 5,000, got excited to get to know hockey, and he has enjoyed that road.

“There were no terrible hobbies there, but the outdoor ice was always in prime condition. There were hard games there, ”Niskanen recalls.

As a junior, he jumped to Kuopio and KalPa, where he joined the women’s team at the age of 14.

Niskanen played in the main league level for 12 seasons, of which 11 in KalPa. The only visit elsewhere brought the brightest medal in the spring of 2016, when the striker celebrated the Finnish championship in JYP’s shirt.

“I missed the variation when the motivation meant to be in search. That year was a turning point for the rest of my career, and I learned the life of an athlete more holistically. All that remains are good and warm memories. ”

Niskanen hopes that the level and prestige of the women’s main series will gain additional momentum. It also has an impact on international success.

“Steps have been taken, but they have been pretty slow. Improvements have come with grants and match broadcasts, but steps towards professionalism would be hoped for even faster. ”

When There are two Olympic bronzes, four World Championship medals, and Finnish Championship gold and silver in the prize cabinet, Niskanen’s career can rightly be considered a success. The lion shirt consisted of well over 200 A national matches.

“Almost everything I’ve experienced and got it from the species. The national team has been a life hole for me, and especially in the late stages of my career, it has played a big role. I wouldn’t play anymore if I hadn’t been involved in national team patterns. ”

The career ends in the spring playoffs, where KalPa has enough of a challenge right before the semi-finals against Kiekko-Espoo, who won the regular season. After the last game, Niskanen wants to take some oxygen and distance from the sport and taste the rest of his life.

“I try to enjoy it once more and take all the joy out of it. After that, we will focus on everything else, ”Niskanen, who is currently on leave from Karelia, decides.