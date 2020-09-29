Upgrade
Hockey Tampa Bay took the Stanley Cup championship – Dallas missed a goal in the decisive match

September 29, 2020
in World
Tampa Bay won the Finnish-starred Dallas Stars in the decisive sixth final 2–0.

Tampa Bay Lightning has won the NHL Stanley Cup in hockey. The team won the Finnish-starred Dallas Stars in the decisive sixth final 2–0.

The final series went to pre-favorite Tampa Bay with wins 4–2.

Tampa Bay scored one goal in both the first and second innings. The team’s goal account was opened Brayden Point. He painted the second goal Blake Coleman.

Of the four Finnish players in Dallas, the striker Roope Hintz was out of the match.

There are no Finns playing in Tampa Bay.

