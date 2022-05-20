Hockey Tampa Bay took the lead after 2 minutes.

In the second round of the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay Lightning already took the 2-0 lead over the Florida Panthers.

Tampa Bay Lightning took the 2-0 lead over the Florida Panthers in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

The reigning champion’s 2-1 win hit came in the final seconds of the game.

Tampa Bay scored the first goal of the first set when Corey Perry directed Steven Stamkosin provided by the puck directly to the finish

Panthersin Eetu Luostarinen hit the game levels at the end of the second installment. A shot by Tampa Bay was blocked by the keeper Andrei Vasilevskin from under the armpit to the finish.

For the monastery, the goal was the first in his career in the playoffs in the NHL.

Tampa Bayn Ross Colton hit the game with a settlement in the fourth to last match of the match. Nikita Kutsherov threw a puck behind the goal for Colton, who scored another consecutive away win for his team.

For Colton, the goal was already Fifth on Tampa Bay this year’s playoffs. Kutsherov will continue as the best playoff scorer in his team with 3 + 8.

Florida Alexander Barkov played in the match for almost 23 minutes, but Anton Lundell got ice time for just over four minutes.

With Florida paint Sergei Bobrovski took 27 fights. Tampan Vasilevski scored from the penalty spot 36 minutes into the game.

The prospects for the Florida Panthers look bleak as the next two team encounters are played at Tampa Bay’s home hall over the weekend.