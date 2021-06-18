No Result
Hockey Tampa Bay narrowly stronger than the New York Islanders – took the lead in the semi-finals

June 18, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning took the lead in its hockey NHL quarterfinals series when it won the New York Islanders in a low-key third match.

Lightning’s 2-1 win was secured at the end of the second round when the host team Islanders no longer succeeded in scoring, and Brayden Point the hit was the last of the Florida ones as well.

Islanders Finnish striker Leo Komarov could not score points in the match.

Tampa Bay leads the series with 2-1 victories. Four wins are required for the final seat.

