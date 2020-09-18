Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to the finals of the Stanley Cup – against the Dallas Stars starred by the Finns

The NHL final series will start on Sunday night Finnish time.

Hockey In the NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning will advance to the Stanley Cup finals.

Tampa secured its final place in overtime on Friday night Finnish time, when it won the New York Islanders in overtime 2–1.

The New York Islanders had already twice had time to stop Tampa Bay’s seemingly safe passage towards the finals, but Lightning finally paved his way to the finals on Thursday night local time.

Dallas Stars has already had time to advance from the western block to the finals.

The goals scored in the actual playing time were already forged during the first set. The first goal of the game was struck by the New York Islanders after four minutes Devon Toews.

Tampa Bayn Victor Hedman equalized about six and a half minutes after the start of the match.

The match was finally finished by Tampa Anthony Cirelli, the overtime time was just over 13 minutes.

Islanders the defeat was decided by the Finnish striker Leo Komarov season.

Komarov, who played for the Islanders, had time on the ice for about ten minutes during the last match, and he managed to shoot once towards the goal.

The final matches between Lightning and Dallas will start as early as Saturday local time. The first finals of Finnish time will start on Sunday morning at half past three.

Finns play in Dallas Joel Kiviranta, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz.

The pebble beach is up In Dallas, from an unknown to a megastar in the semi-finals thanks to his decisive goals.