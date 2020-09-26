Hockey Tampa Bay is just a win away from the championship, a tough fight with Dallas stretched to the playoffs

Dallas Stars’s Miro Heiskanen scored 0 + 1 in the match. Esa Lindell also grabbed 0 + 1 points.

Hockey In the NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning is just one win away from the Stanley Cup trophy. Lightning took the win from Dallas Stars in a 5-4 reading.

Dallas, starred by the Finns, did not make it to Tampa Bay easily, and the match was only settled in the playoffs.

Starsin Miro Heiskanen scored 0 + 1, and Esa Lindell also grabbed 0 + 1 points.

Tampa Bay leads the final series 3-1. Four victories are needed for the championship.