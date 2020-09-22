Hockey Tampa Bay hit three goals in four minutes in the opening round and equalized the final series despite the tight work of Dallas – “This was an emotional match”

The Lightning goalkeeper defeated 17 times in the second round alone.

Hockey In the NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning leveled the Stanley Cup final series to 1-1 in a match on Monday night in Edmonton.

Tampa Bay beat Dallas Stars 3–2. Lightning scored all their goals in the first set. The Dallas net swung three times within four minutes.

Responsible for the first goal Brayden Point, on the other Ondrej Palat and the third Kevin Shattenkirk.

Stars, on the other hand, only started scoring after the middle of the second round when Joe Pavelski managed to get the puck into the net. Stars ’second goal came in the third set and was Mattias Janmarkin handwriting.

“This was an emotional match,” Lightning striker who scored the entry point in the match Anthony Cirelli said nhl.comaccording to.

“There were ups and downs. However, it is always good to get out as a winner. ”

Dallas Anton Hudobin rejected in the match 28 times. Hudobin’s lightning colleague rejected almost as many times, Andrei Vasilevski stopped Dallas shots 27 times. He fought in the second round alone 17 times.

Stars’ Finnish quartet did not make it to the match. Fourth Roope Hintz shot three times towards the goal and Miro Heiskanen twice.

Dallas beat Tampa Bay 4-1 in the first final of the weekend. Four victories are needed for the championship.

The teams will next meet in Edmonton on Wednesday local time.