Hockey Tampa Bay brought Boston closer to summer vacation – Punished for ugly tackling with paint

Hockey The NHL regular season number one Boston Bruins in the playoffs threatens to break in the second round. Tampa Bay Lightning took their third consecutive victory in the semi-finals of the Eastern Group and moved to 3-1 in the match series.

The evening in Toronto was a Czech striker from Tampa Bay, who won 3-1 Ondrej Palatin. He made his team’s first two hits, of which the second set went 2-0 Tuukka Raskia the next Boston guard Jaroslav Halakin to the spike. Palat’s shot went from afar, and there was no distracting mask in front of Halak with his groping.

In the second installment, the Boston striker Nick Ritchie excelled questionably as he tackled Tampa Bay Yanni Gourden ugly put. During the five-minute cold of the Ritches, the Swedish defender of Tampa Bay Victor Hedman punished an opponent with a 3-0 goal from the bounce puck.

The sequel to Tampa Bay is interrupted in the teams ’next or fifth encounter.