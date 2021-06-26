Hockey Tampa Bay Advances to NHL Finals: Grab Final Place from Komarov Islanders by One Goal

The reigning champion from last season will face the Montreal Canadiens in the final.

Hockey In the NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning has won their match series against the New York Islanders 4–3 and will thus advance to the final.

The final place was only decided in the seventh playoffs – and very closely in the numbers 1-0. The only goal of the match was scored early in the second round by undercutting Tampa Bay Yanni Gourde.

Tampa Bay is the reigning champion from last season. In the final, it will face the Canadian team Montreal Canadiens, who secured their final spot yesterday. Three Finns play in the Canadiens: Artturi Lehkonen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia. There are no Finnish players in the ranks of Lightning.

Finals the series starts local time on Monday.

Tampa Bay has also reached the Stanley Cup final in 2004 and 2015. In 2004, it took the championship.

An experienced Finnish striker plays in Islanders Leo Komarov, who got about 11 minutes of play in the last match of the playoff series.

With Islanders paint Semjon Varlamov repulsed 30 times, while Lightning Andrei Vasilevski held a zero game with 18 fights.