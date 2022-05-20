Hockey Switzerland is now a hockey player’s paradise, one comment sums it all up

Only the Swedish SHL can compete on salaries with the Swiss main series. “You can’t talk about Switzerland and Finland on the same day,” says agent Simo Niiranen.

Is there Switzerland a hockey player’s paradise?

The direct question first seems to confuse the Captain of the Lions Valtteri Filppulanbut quickly praise from the conditions of the ground begins to flow from the mouth of the central striker.

The same flood of praise is heard Sami Vatasen from the mouth. A year ago, both went to play in Geneva-Servette. Filppula went ahead, and soon Vatanen’s phone rang.

“Filppula called and asked if he would be interested in going there,” Vatanen says.

And yes, it was interesting. The defender, for example, was also interested this spring About Mikko Lehto Moving to Switzerland next season.

Reasons There are many to praise Switzerland. First of all, Switzerland is a country of high living standards with wonderful nature. The Swiss league also offers high-level games.

In addition, the distances between the playgrounds are short, leaving players with more free time and opportunities to spend time with the family.

Switzerland covers about one-eighth of Finland.

A piece the size of Switzerland, cut from the players’ homeland, would include Kuta, as well as Uusimaa, Häme, Southwest Finland and Pirkanmaa.

“In practice, you always have time to sleep in your own home for the night,” says Lehtonen.

Lehtonen is leaving for Switzerland in Zurich next season. The team made their interest clear and things progressed quickly until an agreement was reached in May.

Of course, the praise of players for their season in their homeland cannot be considered surprising. Who would shake the feeding hand, especially in a situation where KHL has fallen out of options because of the war of aggression launched by Russia.

There are grounds, too, says the player agent Simo Niiranen. The smoothness of leisure time, which is concentrated in short game trips, is reflected in many things.

“It’s by no means the main reason for Switzerland’s popularity, but it’s part of the quality of life and the whole. When you travel less, there is much more time for family, body care and rest. These all appear to be better gameplay, ”says Niiranen.

Last season, Switzerland also played slightly less than Finland. In the regular season, 52 games were played against 60 matches in Finland.

Mikko Lehtonen will move from the KHL League to Zurich Lions.

But in professional sports, money is still the main reason.

According to Niiranen, only the Swedish main series SHL can challenge Switzerland in salaries. In all other series, the wage level lags far behind.

Niiranen has assessed the level of compensation in public in the past, and last year, for example, he said To the evening newspaperthat the highest wages in Switzerland before taxes are as high as 800,000 euros, while in Finland they reached a maximum of 250,000 euros.

One comment sums up the difference.

“You can’t talk about Switzerland and Finland on the same day,” says Niiranen.

The corona pandemic has still left its mark on Switzerland, but the difference to Finland is still huge.

“In Switzerland, 20–30 per cent of wages have come down during the corona. It is not as hard a salary as before. ”

Its part is also on offer. Switzerland has been of interest to players for decades, and in the post-KHL period, Switzerland would still want a huge number of players leaving Russia. KHL played last season

The fact that there will be more foreigners in Switzerland next season than before will bring some more places.

So far, the series has been able to play for four foreign teams, starting next season with six. In a series of 14 teams, it knows 84 places for foreign players.

Somewhat more if a club ends up running a multi-alien system and partially planting an alien player in the auditorium.

A defender is also playing on the ground Santeri Alatalon players who are so-called Swiss nationals. They are, for example, players who have played in the country as juniors and therefore are not counted towards the team’s foreign quota.

Still, the situation is clear. Niiranen says there is now a buyer’s market in Switzerland. There are more seats available, but there may be a couple of hundred candidates for the approximately 20 remaining foreign player seats.

Standard stays high even when clubs are on the move with tighter purse strings. A player’s level below the Eurohockey Tour player level in Switzerland is hardly worth the foreigner seat in Switzerland.

“Clubs get quality players for less. They pick a player, offer a contract, and say take it or leave it. There are quality alternatives. ”

