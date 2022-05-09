Hockey Switzerland continue on Euro Hockey Tour – Russia seems to be out of the game for a long time

The countries of the Euro Hockey Tour host one tournament each season. Russia will not play for at least two seasons.

Hockey Switzerland, which has been replaced by Russia in the Euro Hockey Tour Sweden, will continue on the four-country tour in the following seasons.

The Finnish and Swedish hockey associations said on Monday that Switzerland will be participating in the EHT for two seasons. According to the Finnish Hockey Association, EHT agreements are made for two years in the normal way.

“It’s really great to get Switzerland involved. As we have seen again this weekend, Switzerland is a skilled team and there are promising tough, high-profile matches, ”said the CEO of the Hockey Association. Matti Nurminen says the covenant website.

“We are delighted and pleased that Switzerland has agreed to participate in the Euro Hockey Tour. Switzerland has established itself at a high international level “, Secretary General of the Swedish Hockey Association Johan Stark says on the country’s hockey union website.

Finland, The Swedish and Czech hockey associations decided to exclude Russia from the ECSC after the country launched its major offensive in Ukraine this year. Based on the program released on Monday, it appears that Russia will be out of the ECSC for at least the next two seasons.

Each country hosts one EHT tournament on a seasonal basis, and no Russian home tournament can be found in the program released on Monday. Switzerland will take the Russian tournament venue directly on the calendar, as it will host its home tournament in December 2022 and 2023.

The Finnish EHT tournaments will be played from 10 to 13. November 2022 and 9-12. November 2023.

Russia, now thrown out of the ECSC, is currently content with modest games. Russia won an “international tournament” played in St. Petersburg over the weekend, the other participants of which were Belarus and the Russian national team under the age of 20.