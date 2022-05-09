Tuesday, May 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Switzerland continue on Euro Hockey Tour – Russia seems to be out of the game for a long time

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The countries of the Euro Hockey Tour host one tournament each season. Russia will not play for at least two seasons.

9.5. 20:23

Hockey Switzerland, which has been replaced by Russia in the Euro Hockey Tour Sweden, will continue on the four-country tour in the following seasons.

The Finnish and Swedish hockey associations said on Monday that Switzerland will be participating in the EHT for two seasons. According to the Finnish Hockey Association, EHT agreements are made for two years in the normal way.

“It’s really great to get Switzerland involved. As we have seen again this weekend, Switzerland is a skilled team and there are promising tough, high-profile matches, ”said the CEO of the Hockey Association. Matti Nurminen says the covenant website.

“We are delighted and pleased that Switzerland has agreed to participate in the Euro Hockey Tour. Switzerland has established itself at a high international level “, Secretary General of the Swedish Hockey Association Johan Stark says on the country’s hockey union website.

See also  NATO | NATO membership would bring big exercises and occasional troops to Finland, but what would NATO mean for conscripts?

Finland, The Swedish and Czech hockey associations decided to exclude Russia from the ECSC after the country launched its major offensive in Ukraine this year. Based on the program released on Monday, it appears that Russia will be out of the ECSC for at least the next two seasons.

Each country hosts one EHT tournament on a seasonal basis, and no Russian home tournament can be found in the program released on Monday. Switzerland will take the Russian tournament venue directly on the calendar, as it will host its home tournament in December 2022 and 2023.

The Finnish EHT tournaments will be played from 10 to 13. November 2022 and 9-12. November 2023.

Russia, now thrown out of the ECSC, is currently content with modest games. Russia won an “international tournament” played in St. Petersburg over the weekend, the other participants of which were Belarus and the Russian national team under the age of 20.

See also  For hypersonic missiles "Zircon" began to build bases

#Hockey #Switzerland #continue #Euro #Hockey #Tour #Russia #game #long #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: motion capture shooting begins, reveals the Venom actor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.