Hockey Swiss newspaper: The transfer of the World Hockey Championships away from Belarus is already certain

According to Watson, the official postponement of the Games requires that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, be first notified in person.

Hockey Playing the World Cup in Belarus is no longer an option for the International Hockey Federation IIHF, the Swiss newspaper claims Watson on his website.

According to Watson, the official cancellation of the Games will not be made until the President of the IIHF René Fasel has personally informed the President of Belarus To Alexander Lukashenko.

Faselin was supposed to travel to Belarus as early as December, but the trip was postponed due to the coronavirus infection he received.

Fasel says in an interview with the magazine that canceling the Games is not an option. The World Cup could not be held last spring in Switzerland, so canceling would mean missing two tournaments. If necessary, the games will be played in a bubble without an audience.