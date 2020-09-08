No Result
Hockey Swedish NHL striker Emil Bemström on mortgage to HIFK

September 8, 2020
Columbus Blue Jackets contract participant Emil Bemström’s HIFK mortgage settlement runs till the tip of November.

Helsinki IFK has borrowed a Swedish striker from Columbus Blue Jackets Emil Bemström by the tip of November.

HIFK’s press launch states that Bemström arrived in Helsinki from Sweden on Monday. The precise-wing winger will be a part of the group getting ready for the league season after a two-week quarantine interval.

Final season, Bemström performed 56 common season video games within the NHL with an influence of 10 + 10. The earlier season, he gained in Djurgården whereas taking part in for the SHL aim after scoring 23 objectives in 47 matches.

