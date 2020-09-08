Hockey Swedish NHL striker Emil Bemström on mortgage to HIFK

Columbus Blue Jackets contract participant Emil Bemström’s HIFK mortgage settlement runs till the tip of November.

Helsinki IFK has borrowed a Swedish striker from Columbus Blue Jackets Emil Bemström by the tip of November.

HIFK’s press launch states that Bemström arrived in Helsinki from Sweden on Monday. The precise-wing winger will be a part of the group getting ready for the league season after a two-week quarantine interval.

Final season, Bemström performed 56 common season video games within the NHL with an influence of 10 + 10. The earlier season, he gained in Djurgården whereas taking part in for the SHL aim after scoring 23 objectives in 47 matches.