Hockey Swedish head coach Johan Garpenlöv gave a strict acknowledgment of how it feels to win the Lions

Tre Kornor lost a bitter match against Finland in Beijing, now came the rebate.

Tampere

Swedish head coach Johan Garpenlöv was in a good mood after the victory in Finland. He was even so pleased that he went a little exaggerated in his answers.

Under Garpenlöv, Tre Kronor lost a bitter match to Finland in Beijing. Now it took revenge in Finland and Tampere.

“It doesn’t matter where we win Finland, it’s always just as sweet. I have great respect for Finland. It’s a very good team, ”Garpenlöv said.

This may be completely true, but it would be a miracle if the overthrow of Finland in Finland did not bring more vibrations to the surface of an experienced puck professional.

“We always have tough matches with each other.”

Swedish won the fourth match of the first round 3–2 only after winning shots, when only Emil Bemström said to the finish of the puck.

Garpenlöv emphasized that they always want to win Finland, but there were other stakes in the match.

“I see this as a very good test for us.”

Swedish has received a lot of criticism in the local media after the air bridge to North America has been in poor condition.

Dallas Jacob Peterson and the Los Angeles Kings Carl Grundström came to the game at a rapid pace. Peterson flew to Finland on the same plane as his companion Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell.

“I am pleased with the way they played, considering that they came to Finland today. There is nothing to complain about because they haven’t had time, ”Garpenlöv said of Peterson and Grundström.

“Finland is playing a hard-to-take puck, but we played in the first and third rounds the way I want us to play. Finland dominated the second and scored two goals. ”

“We managed two batches out of three.”

Swedish more players are expected to come, but there is a particular interest in chasing the western neighbor William Nylanderin decision.

“We’re in no hurry with him when we have a seat available,” Garpenlöv said.