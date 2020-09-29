Hockey Swedish defender Victor Hedman was chosen as the best in the NHL playoffs, behind Miro Heiskanen on the points exchange

Hedman is the third Swedish player to receive the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Tampa Bay Defender of Lightning Victor Hedman was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for the best player in the NHL playoffs.

In the playoffs, Hedman accumulated powers of 10 + 12, which justified the points exchange instead of the fifth. Above were the team’s attacking stars, among others Nikita Kucherov (7 + 27) and Brayden Point (14 + 19) and the defender of Dallas Miro Heiskanen (6 + 20).

Heiskanen would have had a good chance of being voted the best in the playoffs, but it would have required Dallas to win two more and raise the Stanley Cup.

The previous one once the defender was awarded the playoffs in 2015 by the Chicago Blackhawks Duncan Keith received the award.

Hedman is the third Swede to be selected as the best in the playoffs. In the past, the attacker has received the honor Henrik Zetterberg and defender Niklas Lidström.