Hockey Sweden will exclude NHL players from the November Karelia tournament

Jukka Jalonen will not choose the Leijona team until next week.

Swedish will not take NHL loan players on its crew at the national team hockey Karelia tournament in Helsinki at the beginning of November. The decision was announced by the head coach of the Swedish national team Johan Garpenlöv.

With the new NHL season starting in December at the earliest, numerous Grand League players will maintain a sense of play in the European puck series, including the Swedish SHL. Head coach Garpenlöv justifies his decision with common sense.

“I prefer to work with players I know will be available for the Spring World Cup,” Garpenlöv said.

Last the national team championship series was played last February in Sweden just before the coronavirus epidemic broke out in Europe. The Finnish European Championships are scheduled to take place in Helsinki on 5-8. November.

Head coach Jukka Jalonen will name the Finnish team next Monday.