Hockey Sweden uploaded the rude readings to the Norwegian network – NHL star William Nylander right at the peak

Sweden organized paint scuffles and rose a point away from the Lions leading the block.

22.5. 23:06

Swedish broke Norway in the B-block match of the 7-1 World Championships in Tampere. At the same time, it topped the top team from Finland.

Arrived from the NHL to the race crew of Tre Kronor William Nylander restored his playing feel and immediately rushed to score 1 + 2. Jacob Peterson (2 + 1) and Rasmus Asplund (2 + 0) spent two goals.

Switzerland continued their convincing holds in Group A in Helsinki, defeating France 5-2. Switzerland is the only country in the tournament that has never lost.

In Sunday night’s match, Switzerland had difficulty starting, with France leading 2-0 after the opening round. In the second installment Nico Hischier, Damien Riat and Andres Ambühl however, struggled with the levels and leadership of their team.

In the final installment Dean Kukan (1 + 2) and Hischier (2 + 1) further increased the lead and supported the Swiss grip on the A-block peak.

