Monday, May 2, 2022
Hockey Sweden surpasses the United States in the World Cup finals under 18

May 1, 2022
in World Europe
Sweden defeated the United States 6-4 in Landshut in the final and advanced to the championship.

Swedish held a surprise at the World Championships for boys under 18 in Germany, which ended on Sunday. Sweden defeated the United States 6-4 in Landshut in the final and advanced to the championship.

Sweden’s highs hit the second round when it struck two overpowered goals just over three minutes away and took the 4-2 lead. Through the tournament, Sweden, which had rotted wildly, overcame the goals Liam Öhgren and Noah Östlundwho scored two goals in the match.

The Swedish hero was a goalkeeper who made brilliant defenses Hugo Hävelid. Striker Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored 1 + 3 points for Sweden.

The United States went to the World Cup finals as a pre-favorite. It had won five previous matches with a goal difference of 43-11.

In last year’s World Cup, the U.S. sky broke in the semi-finals against Sweden.

