Hockey Sweden rocked the Little Lions in the World Cup bronze match with goals 8–0

Finland was left licking its keys when Sweden, which had dominated the game, succeeded in the goals with both superiority and undercutting.

Little lions faced a bitter defeat when superior Sweden took bronze in the under-18 boys ’World Hockey Championships. Sweden clearly scored 8–0 in the bronze match in Finland.

Sweden led the game 2-0 after the first set. The lead grew by two more goals during the second set. Sweden concluded the match during the final round with four goals, one of which succeeded by undercutting to an empty goal.

Sweden’s last goal was also the underpower goal he fired Isak Rosén just over half a minute before the end of the match. Rosén also opened the team’s goal balance in the first set.

In total, Sweden scored two goals with overpowering and two with underpowering. Sweden received a total of four penalties during the match, but they also did not help the Little Lions score.

The World Championships for boys under the age of 18 are held in the United States. In the gold match, Russia and Canada will face each other.

Finland the game was still strong in the first set, although the team did not succeed in scoring.

Sweden’s first goal succeeded Rosén from the stage with superiority. Finland was only a moment earlier close to succeed in scoring undercutting when Rasmus Ruusunen stopped the Swedish attack and Sami Päivärinta ran away with the puck.

Sweden’s second goal was scored Simon Robertsson just over half a minute before the end of the batch.

The change in play took place during the second set, when Sweden took a clear lead over the game right in the first half of the set.

The team scored both goals in the first five and a half minutes. Simon Edvinsson scored the team ‘s third goal after just over three minutes, and Albert Sjöberg fired the puck to the finish just two minutes later.

Finland changed after the fourth goal Aku Koskenvuo instead of a goalkeeper Juuso Helomia.