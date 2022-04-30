Hockey Sweden pushed the Little Lions into a bronze match with a last-minute goal

The cool taken by Joakim Kemell became expensive when Sweden got vaccinated half a minute before the end.

Finland the boys’ under-18 national team lost to the World Cup semi-finals in Landshut, Germany on Saturday, 1-2 and will face the Czech Republic in Sunday’s bronze medal match.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored the winning goal for Sweden with a superiority in the last minute of the actual playing time. I sat on the ice Joakim Kemellwho towed the Finnish semi-finals to Thursday’s Canada match with his hat trick.

Against Sweden, Finland dominated the opening round, but not Kemelli and Jere Lassilan despite good attempts, passed a Swedish goalkeeper Hugo Hävelidia. At the start of the second installment, Sweden took over the game, and Otto Stenberg took the lead to the western neighbor. The Little Lions sought equalization but ran into a tight defense.

In the final installment Finland got the opportunity with superiority, after which Jani Nyman raised the Little Lions to levels.

Kemell’s Lekkerimäki caught everyone off guard with a great opening pass – but unfortunately Lekkerimäki was as surprised by the move as anybody else, and managed to miss the extraordinary opportunity. Topias Leinosen.

Sweden will face the United States in the final. Finland will play in the bronze match for the second year in a row. Last year Petri Karjalainen Finland lost the bronze medal match to Sweden. Defender of the current team Kasper Kulonummi and striker Kemell were already involved at the time.