Monday, May 16, 2022
Hockey Sweden overthrew the Czech Republic and forced Kari Jalonen to change goalkeeper

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2022
in World Europe
Rasmus Asplund scored two goals for Tre Kronor. Ilves Marek Langhamer was assigned to the Czech goal in a 4-1 situation.

15.5. 23:13

Swedish has won both matches in the B-leg of the Men’s World Hockey Championships. On Sunday, Sweden knocked out the Czech Republic 5–3 in Tampere. Sweden opened its World Cup contract by defeating Austria 3-1.

Against the Czech Republic, the Swedish goalkeeper had finished twice Rasmus Asplundrepresenting Buffalo Sabers at club level.

The Czech Republic took the lead in the opening round David Krejčín but Sweden rose to levels before the end of the batch with Asplund’s superiority hit.

In the second installment of Sweden Emil Bemström cannon the top of the puck with the superiority of two men. At a fast pace Mathias Brome and Asplund already took Sweden to the 4-1 lead.

That was enough for the Czech head coach To Kari Jalosenwho changed the goalkeeper Karel Vejmelkan replaced by Ilves guard Marek Langhamerin. At the end of the second installment Tomáš Kundrátek raised the Czech Republic’s hopes with its superiority hit.

Painting continued in the third installment when Anton Bengtsson fired on the wrist of Sweden ‘s fifth and Matěj Blümel from the corner of the goal Czech 3-5 reduction. Roman Červenka recorded in its statistics an entry point for all three goals in the Czech Republic.

In the evening game of Group A played in Helsinki, Switzerland defeated Denmark 6–0.

