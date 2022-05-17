Hockey Sweden missed five goals already in the opening round

Sweden has started the World Cup with three wins, as has Finland.

Swedish crushed hockey at the Men’s World Cup in Britain 6-0. Sweden, which is playing in the same B-block with Finland, escaped to the 5–0 lead in the opening round of the Tampere match.

The Swedish characters were Buffalo Sabers at club level Rasmus Dahlin (1 + 2) and Rasmus Asplund (2 + 0) and Röglen Anton Bengtsson (2 + 1). Magnus Hellberg played a playoff in Sweden.

Swedish has started the World Cup with three wins. In the opening game, the team beat Austria 3-1, and on Sunday the Czech Republic fell 5-3.

Sweden will face Finland in the group’s top game in Tampere on Wednesday. The Lions have won all the matches they have played.

In the evening game of the A-block, Switzerland narrowly defeated Kazakhstan 3–2 in Helsinki. Switzerland, like Sweden and Finland, has won all three of its struggles.